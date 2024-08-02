Diyala local government formed after international mediation

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a political source detailed Friday's swift agreement that followed disputes over forming Diyala's local government.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The swift political agreement leading to the formation of the Diyala local government last night involved international and regional intervention from neighboring and influential countries.”

"International and regional intervention aimed to resolve internal issues, especially amid escalating conflicts between Israel and Iran, including the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran," he added.

The source further noted that “efforts are underway to address not only Diyala's issues but also the crises affecting the Parliament presidency and Kirkuk's local government, with resolutions expected within hours or days.”

On Thursday night, the Diyala Provincial Council elected Omar Al-Karawi as its president, and Adnan Al-Jayer Al-Tamimi as governor, during a session at the Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, following months of political tension in the governorate.