EXCLUSIVE: Diyala Council Head declares his dismissal "illegal"

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Diyala Provincial Council Head Omar Al-Karawi described his dismissal as "illegal."

Al-Karawi stated to Shafaq News Agency, "The session for my dismissal was unlawful, and I will resort to the judiciary to challenge this decision."

He emphasized that "the decision to remove me was made without conducting an interrogation."

Al-Karawi also pointed out that "what transpired was essentially a takeover of positions belonging to the Sunni component by certain political blocs."

Earlier today, Diyala’s Council voted to dismiss Al-Karawi, following an emergency questioning session.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the removal decision was the outcome of recent political maneuvers aiming to unseat him from his position, which he assumed on August 1.

Al-Karawi, affiliated with Al-Siyada (sovereignty) Alliance, was elected after months of political wrangling, culminating in an agreement that has now unraveled just two months later.

The Council held an emergency session to question Al-Karawi following reports of a political push to remove him from office.