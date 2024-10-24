Diyala Provincial Council votes on administrative unit heads amid disputes

Shafaq News/ The Diyala Provincial Council held an emergency session on Thursday, voting on the heads of administrative units across the province.

According to Shafaq News Agency, most of the appointments were confirmed, while a few were postponed due to ongoing disagreements.

Following the session, council member Derya Khairallah announced her withdrawal from the "Security and Stability Alliance of Diyala," citing objections to how the voting process was conducted. This alliance, composed of ten members, plays a central role in the formation of the local government.

The council successfully appointed several individuals to key administrative positions:

- Ali Dhammad as District Governor of Mandali

- Arkan Al-Azzawi as District Governor of Al-Mansuriyah

- Khalid Hameed as District Governor of Baqubah

- Muslim Diab as District Governor of Baladruz

- Sami Al-Maamouri as District Governor of Al-Khalis

- Soran Abdulwahab as District Governor of Khanaqin

- Salman Hikmat as Director of Bani Saad Subdistrict

- Wissam Al-Luhaibi as Director of Buhrez Subdistrict

- Nabil Al-Obaidi as Director of Al-Sidd Al-Azim Subdistrict

- Samir Al-Dahlaki as Director of Hibhib Subdistrict

- Taha Ibrahim as Director of Qara Tapa Subdistrict

- Mohammed Al-Shukrji as Director of Saadiyah Subdistrict

- Saad Qasim as Director of Kanaan Subdistrict

- Osama Jamal as Director of Muhammad Al-Sukran Subdistrict

- Ahmed Faraj Al-Tamimi as Director of Al-Abara Subdistrict

- Saeb Al-Harbi as Director of Jalawla Subdistrict

- Sajed Abdul Amir Al-Anbaki as Director of Al-Salam Subdistrict

- Najah Mahdi Zaini Al-Tamimi as Director of Al-Wajihiya Subdistrict

- Talib Hussein Jawad as Director of Jadidat Al-Shat Subdistrict

Further decisions on pending positions are expected in upcoming sessions due to ongoing disputes.