Political tensions rise in Diyala following Provincial Council Head dismissal

Shafaq News/ Riad al-Dahlaki, head of Al-Azm Alliance in Diyala Province, emphasized that any retreat from the political agreements that led to the formation of the local government represents a dangerous turning point. He warned that such actions could have negative repercussions extending beyond Diyala, ultimately disrupting the overall political landscape.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Dahlaki lamented, “What we witnessed in Diyala today—a violation of the agreements regarding the formation of the local government and a disregard for all previous accords—is regrettable. We hold the Sunni parties (representing the component) in the council responsible for squandering the rights of our constituents in the local government.”

He added, “The Diyala Provincial Council's vote to dismiss its head, Omar al-Karawi, marks a perilous turning point that will negatively impact stability in the province and the effectiveness of both its council and local government.”

Al-Dahlaki pointed out that this decision reflects the ongoing weakness of the federal parliament due to divisions and a lack of adherence to agreements.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Karawi described his dismissal as "illegal." In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, he stated, “The session regarding my dismissal is unlawful, and I will resort to the judiciary to contest the decision,” noting that “the dismissal was decided without a proper inquiry.”

Al-Karawi also highlighted that “what transpired was an appropriation of positions belonging to the Sunni component by certain political blocs.”

The Diyala Provincial Council had voted earlier today to remove Al-Karawi from his position following an emergency questioning session. Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dismissal followed a political push to oust Al-Karawi, who had held the office since August 1.

The decision also came amid internal disagreements within the council regarding the appointment of new administrative unit directors. Al-Karawi's election, which took place under Al-Siyada (sovereignty) Alliance, followed months of political wrangling, culminating in an agreement that unraveled after approximately two months.