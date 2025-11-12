Najaf Elections: Turnout 42.70%, PM Al-Sudani on top

Shafaq News – Najaf

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Najaf province, south-central.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout reached 42.70%.

The province holds 12 parliamentary seats, including three for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 56,436 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla): 45,195 votes.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 41,143 votes.

- Sadiqoon: 40,313 votes.

- Khadamat (Services): 32,982 votes.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 32,687 votes.

- Foundation (Al-Asas): 27,638 votes.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 24,817 votes.

- Alternative (Al-Badeel): 16,207 votes.

- Badr Organization: 13,097 votes.

- Huqooq: 11,527 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

