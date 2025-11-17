IHEC publishes final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections

Shafaq News – Iraq

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Monday released the final results of the 2025 parliamentary elections, confirming a 56.11% turnout nationwide.

The figures conclude two days of voting: special ballots on November 9 and the general vote on November 11, carried out across 8,703 polling centers and 39,285 stations.

According to IHEC, about 21.4 million Iraqis were eligible to vote, with participation higher than in 2021 (about 43 percent) but uneven across provinces. A total of 7,743 candidates competed for 329 seats in the Council of Representatives, which elects the president and approves the federal government.

On the legal steps that follow the announcement, IHEC said that once the Board of Commissioners certifies the results, they can be challenged for one day only from the date of publication. The window for submitting appeals extends to three days. The Board of Commissioners has seven days to review them, after which the Judicial Electoral Authority sends the appeals it receives to IHEC before issuing its decisions.

Baghdad

Voter turnout in the province reached 48.86%.

The province holds 71 parliamentary seats, including 17 for women and 2 for minorities.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 411,300 votes, 15 seats

- Taqaddum Party: 277,416 votes, 10 seats.

- State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun): 228,300 votes, 9 seats.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 138,904 votes, 5 seats.

- Sadiqoon: 128,249 votes, 5 seats.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 128,122 votes, 5 seats.

- Badr Organization: 116,704 votes, 4 seats.

- National Sovereignty Alliance (Tahaluf Siyada al-Watani): 110,037 votes, 4 seats.

- Al-Asas Al-Iraqi: 104,164 votes, 4 seats.

- Huqooq: 77,763 votes, 3 seats.

- Al-Hasm al-Watani: 53,143 votes, 2 seats.

- Absher Ya Iraq: 38,762 votes, 1 seat.

- Khadamat alliance: 37933 votes, 1 seat.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 23,288 votes, 1 seat.

- Evan Faeq (Christian quota): 13,137 votes.

-Bassam Zuhairi (Sabean quota): 5,410 votes

Najaf

Voter turnout reached 43.67%.

The province holds 12 parliamentary seats, including three for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 56,464 votes, 2 seats.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla): 45,224 votes, 2 seats.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 41,173 votes, 2 seats.

- Sadiqoon: 40,338 votes, 2 seats

- Khadamat (Services): 33,000 votes, 1 seat.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 32,706 votes, 1 seat.

- Foundation (Al-Asas): 27,657 votes, 1 seat.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 24,823 votes, 1 seat.

Muthanna

Voter turnout in the province reached 50.86%.

The province holds 7 parliamentary seats, including two for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 57,411 votes, 2 seats.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 41,408 votes, 2seats.

- Sadiqoon: 37,183 votes, 1 seat.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla): 34,740 votes, 1 seat.

- Foundation (Al-Asas): 32,817 votes, 1 seat.

Qadisiyah (al-Diwaniyah)

Voter turnout in the province reached 49,27%.

The province holds 11 parliamentary seats, including three for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 70,953 votes, 3 seats.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 52,568 votes, 2seats.

- Badr Organization: 35,073 votes, 2 seats

- Sadiqoon: 34,490 votes, 1 seat.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla): 31,123 votes, 1 seat.

- Services (Khadamat): 30,937 votes, 1 seat.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 22,102 votes, 1 seat.

Al-Anbar

Voter turnout in the province reached 66.81%.

The province holds 15 parliamentary seats, including 4 for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Taqaddum Party: 212,838 votes, 5 seats.

- Al-Anbar Is Our Identity Alliance (Al-Anbar Huwiyyatuna): 128,325 votes, 3 seats.

- Qimam Coalition: 97,635 votes, 3 seats.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 78,446 votes, 2 seats.

- Al-Tafawwuq: 47,074 votes, 1 seat.

- Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada): 40,820 votes, 1 seat.

Nineveh

Voter turnout in Nineveh reached 65.22%.

The province holds 34 parliamentary seats, including 8 seats for women, 3 for minorities.

The distribution is as follows:

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 189,535 votes, 5 seats.

- Taqaddum Party: 157,958 votes, 4 seats.

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 146,859 votes, 4 seats.

- Ninawa Li Ahliha (Ninenev for Its People): 111,225 votes, 3 seats.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 101,035 votes, 3 seats.

- Al-Hasm al Watani (Determination): 86,656 votes, 2 seats.

- Badr Organization: 77,046 votes, 2 seats.

- Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada): 64,545 votes, 2 seats.

- Ahl Ninawa (Nineveh's People Union): 56,420 votes, 2 seats.

- Al Mashrou' Al Arabi Fi al-Iraq (The Arabic Project in Iraq): 54,573 votes, 1 seat.

- National Identity Alliance (Tahaluf al-Huwiyyah al-Wataniyah): 50,200 votes, 1 seat.

- Yazidi Cause Alliance (Tahaluf al-Qadiyah al-Yzidiyah): 49,211 votes, 1 seat.

- Al-Jamahir al-Wataniya: 37,381 votes, 1 seat.

- Waad al Qaddo (Shabak minority seat): 10,501 votes.

- Khaled Sido (Yazidi minority seat): 9,687 votes.

-Aswan Sawa (Christian minority seat): 6,234 votes.

Kirkuk

Voter turnout in the province reached 65.23%.

The province holds 13 parliamentary seats, including 1 for minorities, and 3 for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 178,845 votes, 4 seats.

- Taqaddum Party: 107,037 votes, 3 seats.

- Iraqi Turkmen Front: 66,179 votes, 2 seat.

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 59,374 votes, 1 seat.

- Arab Alliance in Kirkuk: 53,046 votes, 1 seat.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 46,412 votes, 1 seat.

- Imad Yokhana Yaqo Yokhana al-Imadi (Minority quota): 17,680 votes.

Erbil

Voter turnout in the province reached 71.82%.

The province holds 16 parliamentary seats, including 4 seats for women and 1 seat for minorities, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 369,724 votes, 9 seats.

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 97,411 votes, 3 seats.

- National Stance Movement (Harakat al-Mawqif al-Watani): 63,298 votes, 2 seats.

- New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed): 38,921 votes, 1 seat.

- Caldo Ramzi Shabu Ogna (Christian quota): 18,517 votes.

Saladin

Voter turnout in the province reached 66.98%.

The province holds 12 parliamentary seats, including 3 seats for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Taqaddum Party: 82,870 votes, 2 seats.

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 80,528 votes, 2 seats.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq) 74,783 votes, 2 seats.

- Al-Jamaheer al-Wataniya: 67,368 votes, 2 seats.

- Tahaluf Salahuddin al-Muwahad (The Unified Alliance of Saladin): 57,150 votes, 1 seat.

- Tahaluf Sharakatuna: 50,980 votes, 1 vote.

- Al-Hasm al-Watani (Determination) 41,378 votes, 1 seat.

- Tafawuq Alliance: 37,252 votes, 1 seat.

Al-Sulaymaniyah

Voter turnout in the province reached 60.47%.

The province holds 18 parliamentary seats, including 5 seats for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 241,143 votes, 8 seats.

- National Stance Movement (Harakat al-Mawqif al-Watani): 75,375 votes, 3 seats.

- New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed): 69,781 votes, 2 seats.

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 68,834 votes, 2 seats.

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 65,312 votes, 2 seats.

- Kurdistan Justice Group (Jama’at al-Adl fi Kurdistan): 34,563 votes, 1 seat.

Duhok

Voter turnout in the province reached 77.61%.

The province holds 12 parliamentary seats, including 3 seats for women and 1 seat for minorities, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 413,890 votes, 9 seats.

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 72,986 votes, 2 seats.

- Sami Oshana Korkis Anouya (Christian quota): 22,838 votes.

Maysan

Voter turnout in Maysan reached 42.18%.

The province holds 10 parliamentary seats in total, including 3 for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 67,122 votes, 3 seats.

- Badr Organization: 41,029 votes, 2 seats.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 34,706 votes, 2 seats.

- Sadiqoon: 34,590 votes, 2 seats.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 31,744 votes, 1 seat.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

Diyala

Voter turnout in the province reached 57.45%.

The province holds 14 parliamentary seats, including 4 for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Badr Organization: 105,346 votes, 3 seats.

- Taqaddum Party: 101,691 votes, 3 seats.

- National Sovereignty Alliance (Tahaluf Siyada al-Watani): 77,496 votes, 2 seats.

- Sadiqoon: 55,409 votes, 2 seats.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 54,939 votes, 2 seats.

- Diyala First (Diyala Awalan) Coalition: 53,469 votes, 1 seat.

- Thabitoon: 30,449 votes, 1 seat.

Wasit

Voter turnout in the province reached 47.72%.

The province holds 12 parliamentary seats in total, including 3 for women and 1 for minorities (Feyli Kurds).

The distribution is as follows:

- Wasit Al-Ajmal Alliance: 106,152 votes, 4 seats.

- State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun): 58,385 votes, 2 seats.

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 51,269 votes, 2 seats.

- Sadiqoon: 37,291 votes, 2 seats.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 35,794 votes, 1 seat.

- Haidar Ali Mohammad Ali al-Hamoundi (Feyli Kurd quota): 17,188 votes.

Basra

Voter turnout in the province reached 51.10%.

The province holds 25 parliamentary seats in total, including 6 for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Tasmim Alliance: 173,761 votes, 6 seats.

- Sadiqoon Movement: 151,274 votes, 5 seats.

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 126,077 votes, 4 seats.

- State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlatal-Qanoun): 69,445 votes, 2 seats.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla): 54,652 votes, 2 seats.

- Huqooq: 49,545 votes, 2 seats.

- Badr Organization: 47,327 votes, 1 seat.

- Absher Ya Iraq: 44,584 votes, 1 seat.

- Al-Faw Zakho Coalition: 31,972 votes, 1 seat.

- Al-Asas Al-Iraqi: 31,718 votes, 1 seat.

Dhi Qar

Voter turnout in the province reached 48.97%.

The province holds 19 parliamentary seats, including 5 for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 80,892 votes, 3 seats.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 74,563 votes, 3 seats.

- Sadiqoon Movement: 61,696 votes, 3 seats.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 46,607 votes, 2 seats.

- Badr Organization: 44,421 votes, 2 seats.

- Sumeriyoun Movement: 36,611 votes, 1 seat.

- Services (Khadamat): 31,171 votes, 1 seat.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 23,214 votes, 1 seat.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 22,521 votes, 1 seat.

- Daam al-Dawla bloc: 21,615 votes, 1 seat.

- Huqooq: 21,184 votes, 1 seat.

Karbala

Voter turnout in the province reached 47.56%.

The province holds 11 parliamentary seats, including three for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 78,388 votes, 3 seats.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 59,314 votes, 2 seats.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 42,814 votes, 2 seats.

- Al-Asas Al-Iraqi: 27,715 votes, 1 seat.

- Sadiqoon: 26,816 votes, 1 seat.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa Al-Dawla): 22,262 votes, 1 seat.

- Badr Organization: 20,299 votes, 1 seat.

Babil

Voter turnout in the province reached 50.86%.

The province holds 17 parliamentary seats, including 4 seats for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 91,424 votes, 3 seats.

- Sadiqoon: 79,566 votes, 3 seats.

- State of Law (E’tilaf Dawlatal-Qanoun): 68,584 votes, 3 seats.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 56,174 votes, 2 seats.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 51,916 votes, 2 seats.

- Services (Khadamat): 38,547 votes, 1 seat.

- Sumeriyoun Movement: 29,857 votes, 1 seat.

- Idrak: 28,491 votes, 1 seat.

- Badr Organization: 25,192 votes, 1 seat.

