Iraqi candidate detained in Najaf election rally

Iraqi security forces detained a parliamentary candidate on Tuesday after gunfire erupted during his campaign rally in Najaf, a security source told Shafaq News.

The incident occurred near the al-Haydariyah subdistrict when a joint security unit intervened following reports of shots fired at the gathering.

No injuries were reported, the source added.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has repeatedly cautioned candidates against the use of weapons or intimidation during campaign activities. Under Campaign Regulation No. 4 of 2025, part of Iraq’s updated electoral framework, such acts constitute legal violations that may lead to fines, imprisonment, or disqualification.

Najaf Province has 838,270 eligible voters and 12 seats in Iraq’s 329-member Council of Representatives.

