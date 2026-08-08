Macron backs Iraq anti-corruption efforts, receives visit invitation

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Iraq’s efforts to combat corruption and implement economic reforms during a phone call with Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Saturday, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Macron also reaffirmed France’s commitment to assisting Iraq in combating terrorism and strengthening the capabilities of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

In turn, Al-Zaidi invited Macron to visit Iraq, stressing the need to “build a sustainable economic and investment partnership between the two countries that serves their mutual interests.”

On June 28, the Iraqi government launched the nationwide Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, which led to 31 arrests across seven cases between July 20 and 26 alone. The operation recorded 67 detentions in its initial phase.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained