Iraq's Al-Hakim backs Al-Zaidi reform efforts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

National Wisdom Movement (al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim on Sunday reaffirmed his support for Iraq's anti-corruption campaign, stressing that the government's efforts should continue through legal and institutional frameworks to strengthen public confidence in state institutions.

Speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, Al-Hakim, a senior leader in the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), also renewed his support for the government's reform agenda, while praising efforts to build "genuine and balanced" regional and international partnerships aimed at enhancing Iraq's standing and supporting development and stability.

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Al-Zaidi, for his part, reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing the campaign and strengthening the rule of law to protect public funds and advance administrative and economic reforms.

Al-Hikma has previously backed the government's ongoing Operation Dawn Crackdown, which has led to the arrest of dozens of current and former officials, including ministers, lawmakers, lawyers, and other figures.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained