Iraqi PM enforces media restrictions on advisors amid disarmament demands

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed his advisors to refrain from issuing press statements that deviate from the established government frameworks or reflect personal opinions unaligned with the government’s stance.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, “He emphasized that advisors must not engage with the media or make public statements without prior official approval.”

“All advisors have been given a choice to either continue in their official roles or relinquish their positions and advisory roles, thereby gaining the freedom to make statements that reflect their personal views,” as per the statement.

On Tuesday, PM's advisor Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie revealed that the Iraqi government has received “a clear request from international and regional parties to disarm armed factions,” warning of “the serious consequences if this request is not heeded.”