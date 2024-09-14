Iraqi PM Al-Sudani affirms government success amidst “distortion and obstruction” attempts

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated that his current government has faced attempts of “distortion and obstruction.”

Speaking at the celebration of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday at Umm Al-Qura Mosque in Baghdad, Al-Sudani said, “In this government, we are guided by the principle of citizenship and prioritize the public interest in leading state affairs.”

"We have developed a government program that addresses the real concerns of citizens and have taken a clear path toward building and reforming all state sectors."

Moreover, the PM pointed out, "We have achieved clear success, evident in all sectors, despite attempts to distort and obstruct government efforts, which we will not heed," affirming the commitment to “moving forward with strength and determination.”

Notably, when Al-Sudani assumed the role of Iraq's PM in October 2022, following a year of political impasse and infighting, he prioritized tackling endemic corruption and restoring public trust in government institutions.