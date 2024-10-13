Iraqi Health Committee opposes PM's two-day deadline on air pollution solutions amidst rising sulfur odors

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee expressed its opposition to the two-day deadline set by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for announcing recommendations to address the causes of air pollution in Baghdad.

On Saturday, Al-Sudani issued directives to form a specialized ministerial committee to tackle the air pollution problem in Baghdad's skies, with recommendations to be submitted within 48 hours.

At a press conference, Majid Shingali, the head of the Health and Environment Committee, stated, “Today, the committee held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Environment and senior staff from the ministry to discuss the spread of sulfur odors in Baghdad's air, particularly after the PM decided to form the committee and submit a report within two days.”

"After the meeting, it became clear that this period is very short, as recent reports confirm that air pollution in Baghdad is the highest among cities worldwide," Shingali added, pointing out that the meeting addressed the causes of the odor, which result from accumulations over many years rather than just current conditions.

The committee head further explained that the spread of the odor and black clouds in Baghdad is due to the burning of heavy fuel oil, which is used in the Dora refinery and power plants. “This situation is further aggravated by around 250 asphalt and brick factories, as well as several copper smelting plants. Additionally, the burning of waste in the Al-Nahrawan area and Al-Rasheed Camp significantly contributes to worsening the problem.”

"After the council of Ministers' decision and the formation of the committee, an aerial survey by helicopter was conducted over Baghdad, and there was a meeting with the Ministries of Electricity and Oil to identify the real causes of the sulfur odor and air pollution," he confirmed.

95% of pollution in Iraq originates from public sector institutions, and monitoring teams are unable to perform their duties, necessitating special funding for the Ministry of Environment and specific decisions to support government agencies. “We are working on allocating special funding for the Ministry of Environment in the 2025 budget.”

For his part, Deputy Minister of Environment Jassim Al-Falahi confirmed during the conference, "The intense spread of sulfur odor is due to air pollution in Baghdad. We are preparing an annual report on environmental conditions in Iraq, to be submitted monthly to the PM, along with reports to the Health Committee and the Board of Supreme Audit."

“The spread of the odor during this period is related to the weather, winds, and high humidity levels, which are the main reasons for its detectability at night and early in the morning,” Al-Falahi clarified.

A foul sulfur odor has enveloped Baghdad for several days, with residents complaining about the thick smoke covering the city. The smoke has also spread to northern Baghdad, reaching Diyala governorate and the borders of the Kurdistan region, with the source still unknown. This has prompted citizens to call for urgent solutions to prevent serious health issues.

The Green Iraq Observatory, which specializes in environmental issues, attributed the recurring spread of sulfur odors in Baghdad's skies to the use of high-sulfur oil in power generation plants. It warned that Baghdad's air, especially in recent days, has become laden with hazardous materials threatening the health of children and the elderly, noting that the city recorded an air pollution level of 515% for the first time.