Syria’s inferno: Nature and health at risk

Wildfires raging across large parts of Syria have already destroyed thousands of hectares of vegetation, forced the evacuation of residents, and raised growing concern among environmental experts over the lasting ecological and public health consequences.

The scale of the disaster has triggered a coordinated regional response, as containment efforts continue across the affected areas. Firefighting operations are underway with the involvement of more than 150 teams from Syria’s Civil Defense, supported by around 300 firefighting vehicles, logistical support units, and heavy machinery used to open access routes and divide forest sectors.

Ground teams from Turkiye, Jordan, and Iraq have also joined the response, while aerial support includes 16 firefighting aircraft from Syria, Turkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon operating in joint coordination. Iraq’s Civil Defense confirmed the deployment of 20 firefighting units to assist in Latakia, one of the most heavily affected regions.

As flames continue to spread—particularly in forested areas of the Latakia countryside since July 3—Syrian authorities have formally requested assistance from the European Union to support suppression efforts.

Multi-dimensional Losses

The destruction caused by the fires is not limited to visible forest loss. Environmental researcher and climate specialist Anas Rahmoun outlined a multi-layered impact, categorizing the damage as immediate, medium-term, and long-term. He cautioned that some endangered plant species may have already vanished, though comprehensive assessment will only be possible once the fires are fully contained.

In the immediate term, the fires have released a mix of toxic gases—including carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides—that are polluting the air across large swathes of northern Syria. Depending on wind direction, the smoke has reached population centers such as Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib, raising the risk of respiratory complications.

“The polluted air poses a direct threat to public health, particularly for individuals suffering from asthma or other respiratory illnesses,” Rahmoun warned.

As firefighting teams work to limit the spread, experts are also tracking the fires’ contribution to worsening climate volatility. Rahmoun noted that some regions have already recorded a measurable rise in temperatures—by as little as half a degree Celsius—which is enough to reduce humidity and heighten the frequency and severity of heatwaves.

“These fires are accelerating the pace of climate change in Syria,” he explained. “The country, like much of the world, is already facing pressure from global climate shifts. But the fires add a powerful local factor that disrupts ecological balance further.” Vegetation loss has exposed soil to erosion from winter rain and strong winds, removing a critical layer that supports agricultural stability. Rahmoun pointed to severe disruption of microorganisms in the top 10 to 20 centimeters of soil—organisms that are essential for decomposing organic matter and supplying nutrients to plants.

“Many species, including birds, foxes, and rabbits, have fled their habitats, and there are confirmed cases of animal deaths,” he noted. “This offers a stark indication of the extent of the natural disaster.”

Additionally, the fires have not only devastated ecosystems but also impacted communities and livelihoods. Agricultural zones, including orchards with economically important fruit trees, have suffered losses. Many families residing near forests—especially in areas such as Qustal Maaf and Kassab—have been forced to evacuate due to the encroaching flames.

Preliminary assessments further estimate that between 14,000 and 16,000 square meters of forest have burned. Reduced moisture levels are expected to carry the environmental impact even further, with surrounding areas within a 60 to 70-meter radius also affected.

Recovery Road

While long-term recovery and reforestation efforts are already being considered, Rahmoun emphasized that containment remains the immediate priority. No environmental rehabilitation programs can be launched until the fires are fully extinguished.

Nevertheless, a number of non-governmental organizations have begun fundraising campaigns aimed at restoring damaged forest areas. Rahmoun noted that any serious reforestation initiative would take at least two years to yield measurable progress.

“The greatest impact of these fires is on people,” he said. “Every disruption—from the air we breathe to the soil we depend on—returns swiftly and directly to affect public health and economic stability.”