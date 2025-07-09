Syria’s Latakia: Three major blazes controlled

Shafaq News – Latakia

Fire crews in Syria’s Latakia province have contained three major wildfires, local officials confirmed on Wednesday, as blazes continued for a seventh straight day across the northern countryside.

Latakia Governor Mohammad Othman stated that more than 80 Syrian Civil Defense teams, supported by international responders and aircraft from Turkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon, remain active in the field.

The fires have scorched over 14,000 hectares, Othman noted, adding that rough terrain, intense heat, and shifting winds have hampered operations, while landmines and unexploded ordnance from past conflicts continue to endanger crews and block access routes.

“Flames are still active near Sheikh Hassan village,” he said. “We’ve moved engines and teams forward to stop the spread into mountainous zones.”

Meanwhile, Syrian Civil Defense Director Munir Mustafa described the situation as “improving,” though several zones still need cooling to prevent flare-ups. He reported that the fire swept through forested areas in Wadi, Mount Zahia, and the al-Farnlaq reserve as winds intensified Tuesday night. Despite the conditions, responders protected six villages after preemptive evacuations.

Authorities evacuated more than 25 families from al-Ghassaniyeh in the Kessab subdistrict as flames advanced on residential areas.

On Tuesday, the Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria offered assistance as wildfires continue to devastate coastal forests.