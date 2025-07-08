Syria battles sixth day of raging Latakia wildfires

Shafaq News – Latakia

Syrian Civil Defense teams entered their sixth day battling fierce wildfires in the Latakia countryside, facing extreme weather, rugged terrain, and remnants of war, while receiving support from neighboring countries, including Turkiye, Lebanon, and Jordan.

A Shafaq News field team accompanied the firefighters on the ground, documenting the extensive destruction as flames devoured thousands of trees and vast forested areas in one of Syria’s richest natural woodland regions.

Moaz al-Sayyed, a member of the Civil Defense, told Shafaq News that steep slopes, active winds, high temperatures, and the presence of landmines from past conflicts have made firefighting operations both difficult and dangerous.

“The mountainous terrain—composed of valleys and ridges—combined with poor infrastructure and limited access routes, is restricting the teams' ability to contain the fires effectively.”

He noted that crews are currently prioritizing efforts to stop the flames from reaching the protected Al-Farnlaq Nature Reserve, considered one of Syria’s most biodiverse forest zones.

في ظل ظروف مناخية صعبة وطبيعة جغرافية معقدة، واصلت فرق الإطفاء في عموم سوريا جهودها على مدار أكثر من ثلاثة أشهر، حيث استجابت لأكثر من 4000 حريق منذ بداية شهر نيسان وحتى 7 تموز 2025، وسجّلت مدينة حلب العدد الأكبر بـ 789 حريقاً، تلتها اللاذقية بـ 601 حريقاً، ومن بين مجمل الحرائق،… pic.twitter.com/pCDnvlPUhr — Raed Al Saleh ( رائد الصالح ) (@RaedAlSaleh3) July 7, 2025

On Monday, Civil Defense teams evacuated the village of Al-Ghassaniyeh (Falaq) in the Ras al-Basit area after strong winds pushed the fire dangerously close to residential homes.

Meanwhile, Syria’s Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, Raed al-Saleh, confirmed that the government has formally requested assistance from the European Union. He said Cypriot firefighting aircraft would join suppression efforts starting today.

Al-Saleh reported that more than 10,000 hectares have been damaged so far, calling it “a true environmental disaster.” He asserted that authorities are coordinating with local and international agencies to implement short-term, medium-term, and long-term reforestation and recovery plans.

According to official figures, Turkiye has sent 16 specialized firefighting teams, Jordan has deployed six helicopters and support crews, and Lebanon has contributed two firefighting helicopters.

More than 80 field units, backed by approximately 180 firefighting vehicles, are operating under a central command center established by the Ministry of Emergency in coordination with other ministries and relevant agencies. Syrian army units—both ground and air—have also joined the operation, alongside local volunteers and civil society organizations.