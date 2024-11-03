Iraq’s Environmental Police shuts down nearly 90 factories over pollution violations

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Environmental Police announced that it has shut down about 90 factories across various provinces for failing to meet environmental standards, as part of a campaign to reduce air pollution.

Maj. Gen. Thaer Hamid, head of the Environmental Police, told Shafaq News that the closures were conducted under orders from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari. “The Environmental Police closed down asphalt production, oil refining, and brick manufacturing facilities that lacked environmental approvals,” Hamid said.

“61 of the closed factories were unlicensed brick factories operating illegally, while the remaining 27 included various other industrial facilities that were also in violation of environmental regulations.”

Earlier today, Undersecretary of the Minister of Environment Jassim al-Falahi revealed that Iraq's environmental infrastructure in Baghdad, designed for a population of four million, is struggling under the strain of nine million residents, driven by urban expansion, industrial growth, and population increase, said Undersecretary of the Minister of Environment Jassim al-Falahi on Sunday.

Speaking at a workshop about pollution, al-Falahi detailed the toll of "four decades of wars, security instability, and economic hardships" that have left Baghdad’s infrastructure critically strained.

Al-Falahi announced the formation of a specialized committee led by technical advisor Ammar Atta, including representatives from Baghdad’s Municipality, and the Ministries of Electricity and Oil to address rising pollution indicators, “The committee will propose urgent recommendations to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s cabinet.”

“The aim is to hold polluters accountable and protect public health," al-Falahi asserted, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach toward activities that jeopardize citizens’ well-being.