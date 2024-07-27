Environmental organizations intensify efforts to combat air pollution in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Environmental organizations in the Kurdistan Region are ramping up awareness campaigns to combat air pollution in the Region's cities, amid ongoing global climate change impacts.

Environmental activists have issued warnings to relevant authorities about the escalating air pollution crisis in Kurdistan, particularly in Erbil.

Asso Shakak, head of the Kaviar Environmental Awareness Organization, told Shafaq News Agency, "The environmental and air pollution situation in Erbil and the wider Region is poor, though it has not yet reached a critical level. However, it is expected to become critical in the next few years due to rapid climate changes, and the increasing number of vehicles, factories, and generators in residential areas."

Sahkak emphasized that "Erbil needs four large parks similar to Sami Abdulrahman Park and an increase in green spaces, especially in residential complexes. Trees are beneficial for the environment, unlike grass and other plants."

He warned, "If the situation continues as it is, air pollution in Erbil will reach a level where citizens will need to wear masks when leaving their homes."

Environmental activist Dashti Mantik echoed these concerns, telling Shafaq News Agency, "From a high point in the Kasnazan area, one can see a white layer over the city in the morning, indicating significant air pollution." He added, "The government is playing a role in protecting the environment, but it does not meet the expectations of environmental activists. Efforts must be intensified to enforce environmental regulations."

Mantik explained that the negative impacts can be categorized into several levels: natural, moderate, and critical. "We are moving from a moderate to a critical level, and the increasing cancer rates indicate that the environment is heading towards a dangerous stage," he said.