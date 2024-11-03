Iraq’s Ministry Environment: Baghdad faces dire pollution crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq's environmental infrastructure in Baghdad, designed for a population of four million, is struggling under the strain of nine million residents, driven by urban expansion, industrial growth, and population increase, said Undersecretary of the Minister of Environment Jassim al-Falahi on Sunday.

Speaking at a workshop about the environment, al-Falahi detailed the toll of "four decades of wars, security instability, and economic hardships" that have left Baghdad’s infrastructure critically strained.

Al-Falahi announced the formation of a specialized committee led by technical advisor Ammar Atta, including representatives from Baghdad’s Municipality, and the Ministries of Electricity and Oil to address rising pollution indicators, “The committee will propose urgent recommendations to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s cabinet.”

“The aim is to hold polluters accountable and protect public health," al-Falahi asserted, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach toward activities that jeopardize citizens’ well-being.

Environmental official Atta highlighted worsening conditions in northern Baghdad, noting a rise in foul odors and smoke in early October, which has led to increased respiratory issues among residents. "Contaminants have gone beyond their sources, making containment challenging," Atta stated.

He underscored the need for a “serious response” as pollution levels in Baghdad escalate, exacerbating respiratory and heart illnesses from prolonged exposure to toxic gases and smoke.

Among the ministry's recommendations during the workshop are “halting the uncontrolled burning of waste, especially in unsanitary dump sites, preventing scavengers from entering these areas, and ensuring these sites are secure with police oversight. Atta also called for strict regulation of industries without environmental permits and tighter controls over those that have illegally expanded operations.”

Pollution levels in Baghdad have recently spiked to dangerous levels, with citizen-captured videos revealing nearly zero visibility in central areas near the Green Zone, a part of the city that is intended to be lush with trees. Another video from the Bismayah residential complex, southeast of Baghdad, showed a chilling view of the severe air pollution and limited visibility across the city.

For several days, a foul sulfur odor has blanketed Baghdad, with residents expressing concerns about the thick smoke that has spread across the city. The smoke has even reached northern parts of Baghdad, extending to Diyala governorate and approaching the Kurdistan region, though the source remains unknown.

The Green Iraq Observatory, an organization focused on environmental issues, linked the recurring sulfur odor in Baghdad’s skies to the use of high-sulfur oil in power plants. The observatory warned that Baghdad’s air has recently become laden with hazardous materials, posing a particular threat to children and the elderly. For the first time, the city recorded an alarming air pollution level of 515%.