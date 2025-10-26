Poor air quality averages: Toxic fumes choke Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Continuous waste burning and unregulated industrial activity are driving persistent air pollution in Baghdad, Iraq’s Green Iraq Observatory declared on Sunday.

The observatory noted that much of the contamination stems from the failure to hold unlicensed brick and asphalt factories accountable, emphasizing that these facilities rely on low-grade fuel that releases toxic fumes into the air.

Despite repeated announcements of closures targeting non-compliant plants, weather conditions continue to worsen, placing Baghdad among the world’s most polluted cities, according to IQAir data. The capital’s air quality index (AQI)* averages around 150 points — a level deemed “unhealthy,” particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

Warning that pollution levels could rise further in the coming days if conditions remain unchanged, the Observatory criticized authorities for focusing on precautionary advice — such as urging residents to close windows and wear masks — rather than confronting the industrial sources driving the crisis.

“Baghdad’s air now contains hazardous substances posing serious health risks to children and the elderly, recording pollution levels of up to 515%,” it added.

Environmental sources earlier informed Shafaq News that the recurring sulfur odor in the capital originates from emissions produced by brick factories burning heavy fuel oil, compounded by thermal inversion — a weather phenomenon that traps gases near the ground.

*Air quality index (AQI) is based on concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which are particularly dangerous due to their ability to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Read more: Pollution gnaws at Iraq: Laws without teeth, fines without impact