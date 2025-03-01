Iraq ranked 126th in 2024 democracy index

Shafaq News/ Over a third of the world’s population—around 39%—lives under authoritarian rule, 2024 Democracy Index said, classifying Iraq and several Arab nations as authoritarian regimes.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)'s 2024 Democracy Index classified 60 countries as authoritarian—one more than in 2023 and eight more than in 2014. The index divides nations into four categories: full democracies (scoring above 8), flawed democracies (6 to 8), hybrid regimes (4 to 6), and authoritarian regimes (4 or below).

Iraq ranked 126th out of 167 countries, scoring 2.8 out of 10, down from 2.9 in 2023 and continuing its decline since 2018 when it scored 4.1. Among Arab nations, only Morocco and Tunisia were classified as hybrid regimes, while the rest, including Iraq, were labeled as authoritarian.

The EIU also noted that regional scores have declined almost annually since 2012, as post-Arab Spring gains have reversed. It attributed the region’s low rankings to absolute monarchies, authoritarian regimes, and conflicts that have torn apart several nations, warning that representative democracy remains rare in the Middle East and North Africa.

Globally, Norway topped the index, followed by New Zealand and Finland, while North Korea, Myanmar, and Afghanistan ranked at the bottom.