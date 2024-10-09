Iraqi PM inaugurates Aden and Sana'a overpasses in Baghdad amid heavy security presence

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated Aden and Sana'a overpasses in Al-Kadhimiya, Baghdad, as part of the first package of traffic congestion relief projects in the capital.

In a related context, a security source reported on Wednesday a heavy presence of security forces from the special division and federal police, along with other security agencies in Al-Kadhimiya.

The source told our agency that the deployment was concentrated near Aden Square, with the attendance of the Baghdad Municipality Secretary and the arrival of the PM for the inauguration of the two overpasses.