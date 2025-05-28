Nearly 5M mark Shia Imam al-Jawad’s martyrdom in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ About five million people visited the city of Al-Kadhimiya in Baghdad to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad, the ninth Imam in Twelver Shia Islam.

Al-Kadhimiya is home to the mausoleums of Imams Musa al-Kadhim and Muhammad al-Jawad.

In a statement, the shrine said that 4,734,772 pilgrims had arrived in the area as of the time of the announcement. "The influx of pilgrims continues, with prayers for the acceptance of their rituals and safe return," the statement added.

Iraq hosts some of the most significant religious sites in the Islamic world, particularly for followers of the Shiite sect. Each year, tens of millions of pilgrims from Iraq and abroad visit cities such as Najaf, where the shrine of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib is located, and Karbala, which houses the shrine of Imam Hussein ibn Ali.

Samarra is revered for the al-Askari shrine, the burial place of Imams Ali al-Hadi and Hassan al-Askari.