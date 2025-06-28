Iran mourns 56 nationals killed in in conflict with Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

Funeral ceremonies began on Saturday in Iran for 56 military commanders and nuclear scientists killed during the recent 12-day Iranian-Israeli war, local media reported.

Iran’s state television aired the start of a "martyrs’ tribute" ceremony, featuring footage from Tehran where crowds waved Iranian flags and held pictures of the deceased commanders as the nation observed a day of mourning.

The funeral procession moved from the gate of Tehran University to Azadi Square, drawing a large crowd with widespread participation. Among those attending were Iran’s judiciary chief, Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On Friday, the Iranian army confirmed the deaths of 56 personnel, including 30 security officials and 11 nuclear experts, during the clashes with Israel. The confrontation, which began on June 13, marked a significant escalation in regional hostilities, involving unprecedented direct strikes on nuclear facilities, military leaders, and strategic bases.