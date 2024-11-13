Iraqi PM's visit to Kurdistan sparks hope for resolving outstanding issues

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani expressed hope that the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to the Region and al-Sulaymaniyah would open the door to swift resolutions for the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Talabani explained that "the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Jalal Talabani, along with several party and administrative officials, welcomed Al-Sudani at al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport. After the reception ceremony, they accompanied Al-Sudani to the tomb of the late President Jalal Talabani, where he wrote a message in the visitors' book."

Talabani added, "We hope that this visit will pave the way for swift solutions to the outstanding issues between the region and Baghdad."

In another meeting, Iraqi PM Al-Sudani met with the head of the New Generation Movement (Jil Jadeed- NGM), Shaswar Abdulwahid, in al-Sulaymaniyah, as part of a series of meetings with political forces in the Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister's media office stated that "At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani congratulated Abdulwahid on the successful Kurdistan Region Parliamentary elections, noting that the establishment of a new parliament and government will contribute to greater stability. He emphasized the importance of addressing citizens’ needs to strengthen their confidence in the electoral process and completing the necessary commitments with the federal government, supported by understandings and cooperation to resolve outstanding issues."

For his part, NGM president thanked Al-Sudani for "his efforts to engage with all political forces equally," affirming that "the government has demonstrated its capability to earn support."

The PM also met with the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Salahaddin Bahaaddin. According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the PM congratulated Bahaaddin on the success of the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections, reflecting positive developments that strengthen democracy and advance the political process.

He emphasized the importance of "intensifying efforts and expediting the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government."

"Al-Sudani emphasized the federal government’s commitment to addressing the issue of salaries for the Kurdistan Region’s employees in accordance with legal frameworks, as part of its responsibility to all citizens of Iraq."

"Bahaaddin commended the federal government’s policy, which has helped build trust with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and praised the Prime Minister’s initiative to engage with all Regional political forces."

Al-Sudani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah is part of his efforts to strengthen dialogue between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region and resolve outstanding issues between the two sides to serve stability and development in Iraq.