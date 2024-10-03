Iraqi PM remembers Mam Jalal, citing his “profound impact on reinforcing unity”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed that former President Jalal Talabani, known as "Mam Jalal," had a significant influence in strengthening and enhancing the unity among Iraqis of all backgrounds.

In commemorating the seventh anniversary of the former president's passing, Al-Sudani stated, "At this time, we honor the legacy of Talabani and his crucial and honorable contributions in the fight against tyranny and dictatorship throughout decades of national service. We also recognize his significant role alongside various Iraqi national figures, forces, and parties in establishing a constitutional, federal, and democratic Iraq."

"The late leader had a profound impact and left a clear mark in reinforcing unity, instilling the concept of prioritizing national interest over any partisan or factional interests—a principle from which we continue to draw inspiration in all aspects of political work and the government program," he added.

Al-Sudani further stressed, "Our consolation today is that the principles and values that the late President contributed to strengthening have become the hallmark of a stable and strong Iraq, serving our people in every corner of the country."

Jalal Talabani, the seventh President of Iraq from 2005 to 2014 and the first Kurdish president of Iraq, known affectionately among the Kurdish people as "Mam Jalal" or "Uncle Jalal," passed away on the 3rd of October 2017.