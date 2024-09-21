Iraqi PM Al-Sudani arrives in New York

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in New York to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings.

Leading an official delegation to New York, Al-Sudani will deliver Iraq's statement before the General Assembly and another statement at the Summit of the Future 2024, where many world leaders and presidents will participate to discuss strengthening cooperation, addressing challenges, and reaffirming commitments.

According to its media office, the PM will hold “a series of meetings and discussions with several leaders and presidents of friendly and brotherly countries, as well as heads of participating delegations.” Additionally, he will meet with the UN Secretary-General and other officials from international organizations and UN bodies.