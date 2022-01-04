New York's attorney general subpoenas Trump's sons in fraud inquiry

Shafaq News/ New York's Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as part of an ongoing fraud inquiry examining the operations of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate business.

The action was disclosed in court documents filed in connection with the civil investigation focusing on whether the Trump Organization claimed false property valuations with lenders and taxing authorities. The US Today reported.

The move comes as the attorney general is also seeking the former president's testimony.

The lawyers of the Trump family sought the requests for testimony as driven by politics.

James has been investigating whether the company fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings to obtain bank loans and reduced the values to save on taxes.

"For more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continually sought to delay and impede our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization," James said in a statement.

"But despite their names, they must play by the same rules as everyone else. These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred." She added.