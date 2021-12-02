Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

NYPD swarms United Nations building as man ‘with gun’ seen pacing outside

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-02T17:40:13+0000
NYPD swarms United Nations building as man ‘with gun’ seen pacing outside

Shafaq News / Police have swarmed the United Nations after a man was seen pacing outside the building with a gun, according to local reports.

Videos from the scene show a man with gray hair, wearing a red shirt and brown jacket, walking back and forth in front of the UN’s front entrance with what appears to be a long firearm in his hands.

Several police vehicles and personnel were also at the scene, with multiple officers aiming guns at the suspect. Someone, possibly a member of the police, could be heard talking to him.

UN employees have been asked to shelter in place, a journalist with UN News Centre reported.

On Twitter, the New York Police Department warned the public to stay away.

“Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue,” the NYPD tweeted. “Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. Traffic along the FDR Drive is affected. Use an alternate route if traveling in the area.”

Source: The Independent

related

Three National Guard members killed in New York helicopter crash

Date: 2021-01-21 07:20:20
Three National Guard members killed in New York helicopter crash

At least 45 people have died after floodwaters from Ida’s remnants swamp cities from Virginia to New England

Date: 2021-09-03 06:19:58
At least 45 people have died after floodwaters from Ida’s remnants swamp cities from Virginia to New England

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti

Date: 2021-10-17 06:49:06
Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti

The United Nations is extending the work of its mission in Afghanistan

Date: 2021-09-17 17:02:02
The United Nations is extending the work of its mission in Afghanistan

Germany's Merkel urged Lukashenko to accept UN, EU aid for migrants

Date: 2021-11-17 19:39:29
Germany's Merkel urged Lukashenko to accept UN, EU aid for migrants