Iraqi PM to US delegation: Israeli media overstepped boundaries by attacking Ayatollah Al-Sistani

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced during his meeting with a US delegation that the "Zionist entity" has overstepped its boundaries by insulting symbols and prominent figures.

While receiving US Congressman Seth Moulton and US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina Romanowski, Al-Sudani stated, “The Zionist media has attacked the revered Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani,” affirming that this represents “an offense to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.”

Al-Sudani also denounced the ongoing escalation, the targeting of civilians, and the destruction of infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon. He emphasized the need for major countries and UN organizations to intervene to stop the Israeli aggression, calling for “an end to the occupation's systematic killings and destruction,” and urging efforts “to end the war that threatens regional and global security and stability."

The meeting also addressed bilateral relations between the two countries and regional developments following the joint announcement to end the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq, as well as the steps being taken to transition to bilateral relations in the security field and other areas.