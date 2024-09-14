PM Al-Sudani: Iraq must change government appointment policy, diversify economy

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated that his country “cannot continue” with its current policy of government sector appointments.

During a meeting with community leaders and farmers from the Al-Zubair district and areas west of Basra, Al-Sudani emphasized the need for Iraq “to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil, which is the main source of revenue in the financial and economic sectors.”

He stressed that the government must protect national products, including agricultural ones, according to existing laws, calling on governors to support agricultural associations” and ensuring that association leaders “are involved in managing and resolving farmers' issues.”

The PM also proposed studying loans for agricultural associations or investors to establish agricultural product factories.

Additionally, Al-Sudani directed the formation of a committee to address issues with renewing farmers' contracts and to set guidelines for providing fuel for agricultural machinery.

"We must adhere to agricultural timing for border crossings, coordinate with security agencies to protect local products, and conduct a study on rural roads to improve them through service and engineering efforts."