Iraq tops the list of Arab visitors to Turkiye in 2024

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced, on Monday, that Iraq topped the list of Arab countries in terms of visitor numbers to Turkiye between January and the end of November 2024.

According to a report, “Iraq ranked first with 898,759 visitors, despite an 8.99% decline compared to 2023, which recorded 987,536 visitors, and a 12.69% drop from 2022, when 1,131,126 Iraqi tourists visited Turkiye.”

Turkiye remains the top choice for Iraqis seeking summer vacations due to its geographical and cultural proximity, diverse tourist destinations, and a climate that offers the charm of all four seasons.

The ministry added, “Saudi Arabia came second with 822,785 visitors, followed by Algeria in third place with 294,291 visitors, Jordan in fourth with 286,126 visitors, and Kuwait in fifth with 251,616 visitors.”