Turkiye's tourism statistics: Iraq ranks 2nd among Arab visitors

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Saturday that Iraq fell to second place among Arab countries regarding visitors to Turkiye in November 2024.

According to the ministry’s data, 66,387 Iraqi tourists visited Turkiye, marking a 2.43% increase from November 2023, when 61,547 Iraqis visited, but an 18% decrease compared to 2022, when the number stood at 75,060.

Saudi Arabia topped the November 2024 list with 67,253 visitors, Algeria ranked third with 26,678 tourists, followed by Egypt in fourth place with 18,416 visitors. Morocco took fifth place with 16,221 tourists, and Jordan ranked sixth with 15,332 visitors. Tunisia came in seventh with 12,752 tourists, while Kuwait ranked eighth with 11,441 visitors. Lebanon followed in ninth place with 10,943 tourists, and the UAE completed the top ten with 5,673 visitors.

In October, Iraq led the list of Arab countries in terms of visitors to Turkiye, the ministry revealed.