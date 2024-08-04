Turkiye's tourism statistics: Iraq ranks 2nd among Arab visitors

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced, on Sunday, that Iraq has fallen to second place among Arab countries in terms of the number of visitors to Turkiye for June 2024.

According to data released by the ministry, Saudi Arabia led the list with 140,123 visitors. Iraq ranked second with 102,864 tourists during the same period.

The ministry noted a 2.1% decrease in Iraqi tourists compared to June 2023, when 117,593 Iraqi visitors traveled to Turkiye. Additionally, this figure represents a 2.25% decline from 2022, when 122,899 Iraqi tourists visited the country.

Jordan came in third with 46,053 tourists, followed by Kuwait in fourth place with 37,991 visitors. Lebanon was fifth with 29,868 tourists, while the UAE ranked sixth with 12,362 visitors. Qatar and Bahrain followed, with 7,949 and 6,876 visitors respectively.