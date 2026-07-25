Iraq’s Victory Alliance endorses premier’s anti-corruption and diplomatic outreach

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) on Saturday threw its support behind Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s government, praising its anti-corruption drive and diplomatic engagement with Washington and Tehran.

The alliance, led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, noted that al-Zaidi has received broad political support, including strong backing from the Coordination Framework, a coalition of major Shiite political forces in Iraq.

Aqeel al-Rudaini, the Alliance’s spokesman, told Shafaq News that Iraq faces complex challenges amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, particularly with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on trade and energy flows.

Stressing the importance of careful diplomacy in managing Iraq’s relations with both Washington and Tehran, he expressed hope that the outcomes of both visits would soon benefit Baghdad.

Last week, Al-Zaidi concluded a five-day official visit to the United States. The trip resulted in the signing of 48 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the US government, international companies, and global institutions, with energy, infrastructure, and technology projects accounting for the largest share of the package.

Following the US visit, Al-Zaidi traveled to Tehran, where he met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The discussions focused on energy, regional developments, and bilateral cooperation.

Read more: Iraq’s PM al-Zaidi offers Tehran and Washington a corridor, not a battlefield