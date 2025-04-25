Kirkuk: Health authorities receive CCHF Antiviral drugs

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Health authorities in Kirkuk received a new shipment of antiviral medication, as part of their continued efforts to contain the spread of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the province.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Arjan Mohammed Rashid, Director General of the Kirkuk Health Department, confirmed that 350 ampoules of Ribavirin 200mg had arrived at the directorate’s pharmacy warehouse, following direct coordination with the Ministry of Health.

Ribavirin is part of the approved treatment protocol for CCHF and is considered effective against several types of viral infections, Rashid added.

He also praised the head of the pharmacy department and his team for securing critical medical supplies for the various healthcare facilities across the province.

Earlier on Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Health confirmed 26 cases of CCHF nationwide, including four deaths.

CCHF is a viral hemorrhagic fever typically transmitted through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood. Highly contagious, the virus can lead to internal bleeding, organ failure, and death in severe cases. Early symptoms often include fever, fatigue, dizziness, and muscle pain. As the disease progresses, patients may experience hemorrhaging, neurological complications, kidney failure, and respiratory distress.