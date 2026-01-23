Iraq caretaker PM, CENTCOM chief review ISIS detainee transfers from Syria

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed on Friday with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper the timeline for transferring ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq.

According to a statement by the PM’s office, Al-Sudani revealed that the Iraqi leadership has developed an assessment of potential regional developments, prompting the government “to implement early protection plans for Iraq’s borders through fortification measures carried out for the first time, in addition to returning the largest possible number of Iraqi families from certain camps, alongside ongoing political and security efforts with relevant regional parties.”

Al-Sudani commended Cooper’s role in completing the requirements for ending the Global Coalition’s mission and handing over Ain Al-Asad Air Base to Iraqi forces, as well as the Coalition’s continued support to Iraq in combating terrorism and confronting ISIS.

For his part, Cooper affirmed readiness to provide logistical and technical support to Iraq and to continue cooperation between Baghdad and the Coalition at the highest levels.

Iraq had received its first ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria, including senior figures from ISIS and Al-Qaeda classified as “first-tier” operatives earlier this week. The batch also includes senior commanders holding European citizenship, alongside Asian, Arab, and Iraqi nationals, two security officials told Agence France-Presse.

CENTCOM said that the United States has begun transferring ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq, starting with 150 prisoners, adding that the move marks the beginning of an operation to transfer up to 7,000 ISIS detainees to “secure” facilities under Iraqi control.

