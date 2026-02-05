PM Al-Sudani, French FM discuss security cooperation and ISIS detainees

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has assumed significant responsibilities on behalf of the international community, most recently in relation to the transfer of terrorist detainees from prisons in Syria, caretaker Prime Minister Al-Sudani noted during a meeting with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday.

According to a statement by the PM’s office, Al-Sudani called on countries to assume their responsibilities by repatriating their nationals, given the shared security threat posed by this issue.

On regional diplomacy, Al-Sudani pointed to the expected talks between Iran and the US, “as an essential path toward de-escalation and peaceful solutions.”

For his part, Barrot noted the interest of French companies in expanding their presence in Iraq and referred to the participation of 20 French companies from various sectors in the Baghdad International Fair.

The French Foreign Minister expressed France’s desire to work with Iraq to promote regional stability, and “affirmed France’s readiness to provide support in addressing issues related to terrorist detainees.”

Earlier today, Barrot and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed support for diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over Iran’s nuclear program in a joint press conference.

The French FM is currently in Erbil to hold talks with Kurdish officials.