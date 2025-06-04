PM Al-Sudani, Iran’s Pezeshkian hold call on regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a phone call with Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian discussing bilateral relations.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the conversation addressed ways to deepen cooperation, reviewed regional developments, and highlighted joint efforts to tackle shared challenges and enhance stability.

In January 2025, Al-Sudani visited Tehran, where he met with Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Last year, Pezeshkian made his first official foreign visit to Baghdad, resulting in the signing of multiple memorandums of understanding on trade, infrastructure, and border security.