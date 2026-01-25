Iraqi parliament calls on relevant states to repatriate ISIS detainees

Shafaq News– Baghdad

First Deputy Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives Adnan Fayhan on Sunday urged concerned countries repatriate ISIS nationals, warning that the threat posed by the group transcends borders and endangers all states.

In a statement, Fayhan noted that detainee transfers from Syria to Iraq –which included militants of multiple nationalities, among them Iraqis, Chechens, Afghans, Europeans, Egyptians, Sudanese, and Somalis– were carried out under “a bilateral agreement and international supervision,” adding that Iraqi authorities and the judiciary are handling the file through firm measures within established legal frameworks.

Citing recent security “gains,” he confirmed that parliament, after receiving a detailed briefing from Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi and senior commanders, assessed an integrated border system designed to block infiltration, stabilize frontier areas, and safeguard national sovereignty.

Security risks tied to a potential ISIS resurgence have intensified after fighting between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and government troops in northeastern Syria near detention sites holding ISIS members and their families. US Central Command, in coordination with Iraqi authorities, has begun a “safe and systematic” transfer of about 7,000 detainees to secure facilities in Iraq, with 1,000 others expected to follow soon, according to Shafaq sources.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS continues to operate as an insurgent network, particularly in rural and desert areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. Iraq’s Joint Operations Command reported dozens of operations and airstrikes in 2025 that killed more than 90 militants, including senior figures.

