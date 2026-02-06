200+ ISIS detainees enter Iraq in fourth transfer from Syria

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has received around 250 ISIS detainees transferred from Syrian prisons under “strict” measures, marking the fourth such batch through ongoing security coordination, a source revealed to Shafaq News on Friday.

The transfer follows recent security tensions in northeastern Syria between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus authorities that affected ISIS detention sites. In response, US Central Command began relocating detainees to prisons under Iraqi authority as part of a broader plan covering nearly 7,000 inmates.

On Wednesday, a source within the SDF told our agency that Global Coalition forces transferred more than 100 ISIS detainees from Al-Sinaa prison in Hasakah to Iraq, adding that over 1,000 detainees have been removed from Al-Sinaa and Al-Shaddadi prisons over the past week.