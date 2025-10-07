IHEC fines sitting and former Iraqi prime ministers

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) fined Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and former premier Nouri al-Maliki for violating campaign regulations, according to official documents.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know.

On October 6 and 7, the Commission levied fines of 2 million dinars (about $1,500) each on al-Sudani, al-Maliki, and dozens of other candidates in its largest round of penalties since the election campaign began.

In total, 80 candidates — including Azm (Resilience) Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai — were sanctioned, while lawmaker Mustafa Sanad received a heavier fine of 10 million dinars (over $7,500) for separate violations.

IHEC also revoked the candidacy of MP Sajad Salim for “failing to meet the requirement of good conduct,” and annulled the certification of another candidate while disqualifying a third.

The Commission has tightened scrutiny of campaign spending and advertising as political blocs ramp up outreach ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

Read more: Elections on schedule, legitimacy in doubt: Iraq heads toward November vote.