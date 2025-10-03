Iraq launches parliamentary election campaign ahead of November vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq opened its parliamentary election campaign on Friday, beginning five weeks of rallies and advertisements across all provinces ahead of the November 11 vote.

The campaign period will run until November 8, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). A total of 7,768 candidates are competing for 329 seats in the Council of Representatives, distributed across the country’s 18 provinces.

IHEC said the commission had completed all technical and oversight measures for monitoring campaign activities, confirming the final approval of all candidates and political entities, which include 31 alliances, 38 parties, and 75 independent lists.

The commission has established monitoring committees at the national and provincial levels to oversee campaigns through field inspections, traditional media, and online platforms.

Iraq’s amended Parliamentary Elections Law No. 12 of 2018, updated in 2023, sets strict rules for campaign conduct. It bans the use of government buildings for rallies, exploitation of state symbols or employees, and use of religious sites for political influence. The law also prohibits voter intimidation, material inducements, and defacement of candidates’ posters.

Violations are subject to penalties that include prison terms of up to one year and fines ranging from 1 million to 5 million Iraqi dinars ($750–$3,780). Political parties found guilty of major violations such as fraud or misuse of places of worship could face fines of up to 25 million dinars (about $19,000).

IHEC has also updated voter registries, showing that nearly 30 million Iraqis are eligible to participate out of a population of 46 million.