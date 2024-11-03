Diyala Council Chief rejects protests over dismissal, calls for legal resolution

Shafaq News/ The head of Diyala’s Provincial Council, Omar al-Karawi, asserted on Sunday that he did not call for demonstrations or roadblocks in protest of his removal from office, unlike others who faced dismissal.

In a statement, al-Karawi reassured Diyala residents of all backgrounds, saying, "The administrative judiciary’s order is a message underscoring the authority of law in guiding governance in the province."

"The court's decision," he continued, "is a transparent and fair move aimed at curbing political interpretations and ensuring decisions follow the legal frameworks established by internal regulations and other laws."

Al-Karawi expressed that the council views public office as a responsibility rather than a privilege. “Today we lead the council; tomorrow, we are citizens like everyone else. This decision is not a victory for one side over another but a triumph for upholding the rule of law in resolving issues and settling disputes.”

"Our hand is extended to all, and our goal is to serve Diyala, increasing public trust in the council by pursuing rightful paths for change and tackling corruption. Diyala’s issues are about long-standing services and rights, and these must be prioritized."

Al-Karawi reaffirmed, “We did not call for protests or road closures because we are part of this province and wish to proceed calmly, trusting the judiciary’s impartiality.”

"We are not clinging to positions but are here for your rights and positive change. The Diyala Council represents all communities, and we are dedicated to serving every citizen."

The head of Diyala’s Provincial Council resumed his duties on Sunday after Iraq’s Administrative Judiciary Court issued an order suspending his dismissal.

The court’s decision found grounds for issuing the suspension order and halted the council’s two decisions to remove al-Karawi from office. The ruling pauses the dismissal until the court rules on al-Karawi’s case, which he filed to contest the decision.

The council had voted on October 29 to remove al-Karawi, a member of the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada,) following an emergency questioning session and elected Nizar al-Luhaibi as his replacement two days later. The move followed a political campaign aimed at unseating al-Karawi, who had taken office on August 1.

According to Shafaq News sources, the dismissal stemmed from internal disputes within the council over the appointment of new district administrators.