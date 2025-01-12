China denies invitation for Iraq’s al-Sudani to Beijing: Will not withhold information if offered

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Tsui Wei denied reports of an invitation for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to visit China, while confirming that relations between Baghdad and Beijing have "significantly" strengthened.

Notably, the US-based The Diplomat website, specializing in Asia-Pacific news, reported that al-Sudani recently received an invitation to Beijing but remains "hesitant" to accept it.

In response, Wei told Shafaq News during a press conference in Baghdad, "We have no knowledge of reports about an invitation from the Chinese president to the Iraqi PM."

"Chinese-Iraqi relations have developed well, and this aspect of the relationship requires communication, particularly in political, economic, and business areas," he added. "If there is indeed an important visit for PM al-Sudani to the People's Republic of China, we will not withhold the information."