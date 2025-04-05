Iraq–China partnership: 1,000-School Project finalized

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced the completion of the 1,000-School Project with China.

Via video conference, Al-Sudani inaugurated 210 model schools across several Iraqi provinces, as part of the Iraq-China Agreement, according to a statement from the PM's media office.

In November 2024, Al-Sudani inaugurated 790 model schools across the country's provinces, implemented through the Chinese framework deal.