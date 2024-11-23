PM Al-Sudani promises to complete the 1000-school project in Iraq in less than two months

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani pledged to complete the remaining schools from the 1,000-school project in Baghdad and other provinces, under the Iraq-China Framework Agreement project, within less than two months.

According to a statement from al-Sudani's media office, he described, during the virtual inauguration of 790 model schools, the construction of 1,000 schools as “one of the significant initiatives” by successive governments. The schools feature modern designs aimed at addressing “overcrowding and triple-shift schooling,” with the remaining 210 schools expected to be completed within two months.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the government inherited the 1,000-school project with only 18% completion and made it a priority for the education sector. “The government prioritized this initiative within the education sector, ensuring its execution to high standards and through equitable geographic distribution,” he said, reiterating its commitment to “completing all school infrastructure projects, including the Ministry of Education’s Project No. 1.”

Moreover, he announced that contracts for building 400 additional schools in Baghdad and other provinces are nearing signature under the Iraq Development Fund. “These schools will be built by the private sector and maintained throughout the contract duration. This initiative aims to address the significant shortfall of over 8,000 schools.”

Al-Sudani underscored “ongoing efforts to develop teaching and administrative staff under the government’s program to enhance the education sector,” as per the statement.