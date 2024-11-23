PM Al-Sudani opens 790 model schools nationwide under Iraq-China Framework Agreement

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated 790 model schools across the country, a project implemented under the Iraq-China Framework Agreement.

The inauguration was conducted via video conference.

About Iraq-China Framework Agreement

The agreement, signed in December 2021, aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors, including education, oil, and infrastructure development.

A key aspect of the agreement is China's commitment to help Iraq build 1,000 schools as part of the country’s national education reform plan.

In the oil and gas sector, the deal also facilitates increased Chinese involvement in the development of Iraq’s key southern oil fields, a critical component of Iraq’s long-term strategy to boost oil production and stabilize its economy.

Additionally, the agreement supports Iraq’s broader economic reconstruction efforts, focusing on infrastructure development aligned with Iraq’s strategic national projects aimed at stimulating growth and regional stability.