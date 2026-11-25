Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement, an Iran-aligned armed faction, filed a legal complaint on Wednesday against lawmaker Abdul Hadi Al-Hasnawi, accusing him of misinformation and defamation over allegations linking the group to an oil smuggling case in Najaf province.

In the complaint submitted to the Najaf Investigation Court and reviewed by Shafaq News, Al-Nujaba denied owning the disputed plot in Al-Haydariyah subdistrict, noting that Najaf’s Agriculture Directorate had also dismissed the lawmaker’s allegations.

Al-Hasnawi, who faces an arrest warrant in connection with the case, claimed on Tuesday that the breached oil pipeline lies on land belonging to the faction, prompting Al-Nujaba to announce its intention to sue and demand an investigation into the property's ownership.

The dispute comes as Baghdad intensifies its crackdown on oil smuggling following a separate investigation in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), northern Babil province, which prompted Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to dismiss nine officials and refer suspects to the judiciary, heightening tensions with Kataib Hezbollah, another Iran-aligned armed faction operating within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Read more: Jurf Al-Sakhr: Kataib Hezbollah leaves on its own timetable