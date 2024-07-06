USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 148,950 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, while it recorded 149,850 dinars against 100 dollars this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,000 and 148,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 148,700 and 148,600 IQD to 100, respectively.