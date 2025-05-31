USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates dropped slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,150 IQD per $100, down from 141,550 IQD earlier today.

In local currency shops, selling prices reached 142,250 IQD and buying prices stood at 140,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar was trading at 141,100 IQD for selling and 140,900 IQD for buying.